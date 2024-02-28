Downtown LA

LAPD officers surround vacant downtown LA graffiti towers

A fence was placed around Oceanwide Plaza last week to prevent people from entering the vacant towers.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

Officers surrounded a high-rise tower covered with graffiti early Wednesday after a report of trespassers on the fenced-off property in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers said the teens were seen running into one of the buildings in what has become a common sight over the past few weeks at the troubled property. One teen was stopped when they tried to enter the building, police said.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers said a group of teens appeared to still be on the property.

Work began Friday to place fencing around the vacant high-rise development known as Oceanwide Plaza. The fencing along 12th Street between Figueroa and Flower streets is intended to deter people from entering the site of the graffiti-covered towers.

An initial $1.1 million was approved by the Los Angeles City Council to address the development, where work stopped in 2019 after the Chinese Developer ran out of money. The towers were supposed to house condos, a hotel and mall.

City officials officially began an abatement process on Feb. 17, after the building's developer, Oceanwide Holdings, did not respond to demands from the city to address ongoing issues. Ultimately, the city hopes Oceanwide gets the land cleaned up and a group of investors comes forward to take over the project.

