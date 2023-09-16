LAPD searches for gunman following shooting death in North Hollywood

An investigation is underway in North Hollywood after a man was shot dead Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

LAPD Detective Richard Moakley said the department received a call of a death investigation around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Tujunga Avenue and Cumpston Street. Officers initially thought the death may have been the result of an overdose but found upon inspection that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

Officials said they have identified the deceased, but are not releasing his name at this time. They did, however, say he was a 38-year-old man.

Moakley said there is a “strong likelihood” that drugs may have been involved in the case, but he did not elaborate. He added that it is unclear of the victim was unsheltered.

“He was present here in the homeless encampment; don’t know if he’s actually living here,” the detective said.

LAPD said the shooting appears to be an isolated and targeted event. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.