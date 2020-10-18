Man Wanted in Sexual Assault Arrested After Standoff at Paramount Studios

A sexual assault suspect who ran onto the Paramount Studios lot was arrested after a two-hour standoff that followed a police shooting Sunday night near the Hollywood film studio.

Detective Meghan Aguilar with the Los Angeles Poice Department said that officers with the Fullerton Police Department tried to take a sexual assault suspect into custody in the area of Plymouth Boulevard and Melrose Avenue at about 10 p.m. Fullerton police said the victim in the sexual assault case is a minor.

More details about the investigation were not immediately available, but the LAPD said the man works on the film studio lot. It was not clear whether he is a studio employee or contract worker.

He was identified by police as 36-year-old Bryan Barrios, of Fullerton.

❗️Police activity in the area of Melrose / Gower. Avoid the area. — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) October 19, 2020

The man took out a knife and officers used a stun gun to subdue him, but it was not effective, Aguilar said. LAPD officers arrived and used less-lethal rounds.

Soon after that, police opened fire on Barrios outside the Paramount Pictures' gate on Melrose and Windsor Boulevard, but he ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside one of the studio's buildings, according to Aguilar.

Aguilar said the Barrios was not struck by gunfire.

Officers tried to negotiate with him to come out an, just before 12:30 a.m., police entered the building and took him into custody, according to LAPD. He was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The area is expected to be impacted for several hours.