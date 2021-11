A man who police said was carrying a knife and cutting car tires in Van Nuys was shot and killed by Los Angeles police Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ranchito Avenue and Victory Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer N. Vargas.

The man died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The department has not released any details about what led up to the shooting.