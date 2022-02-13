Super Bowl LVI

Large Crowd Gathers in Downtown LA Following Rams Victory in Super Bowl LVI

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NFL fans gathered in the streets of downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Rams victory in the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a dispersal order.

Large crowds of people were seen out in the middle of Hope and 11th streets in Los Angeles, blocking cars and occasionally popping off what appeared to be fireworks.

Some fans were seen participating in dangerous activities like climbing lamp posts and doing burnouts on a motorcycle.

After the Super Bowl ended, the crowd of fans gathered in downtown LA and appeared to be growing as the night continued.

Vehicles attempting to drive through the busy intersection were stuck between the large group of fans, with some of them even climbing on top of the cars.

At around 9:30 p.m., LAPD officers on motorcycles drove down the intersection to ensure the crowd dispersed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVILos Angeles RamsDowntown Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Super Bowl LVI Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us