Large Crowd Gathers in Downtown LA Following Rams Victory in Super Bowl LVI

NFL fans gathered in the streets of downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Rams victory in the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a dispersal order.

The LAPD has issued a dispersal order in the area of 11th and Hope. The crowd is to disperse eastbound on 11th Street from Hope and southbound on Hope from 11th Street immediately. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2022

Large crowds of people were seen out in the middle of Hope and 11th streets in Los Angeles, blocking cars and occasionally popping off what appeared to be fireworks.

Some fans were seen participating in dangerous activities like climbing lamp posts and doing burnouts on a motorcycle.

After the Super Bowl ended, the crowd of fans gathered in downtown LA and appeared to be growing as the night continued.

Vehicles attempting to drive through the busy intersection were stuck between the large group of fans, with some of them even climbing on top of the cars.

At around 9:30 p.m., LAPD officers on motorcycles drove down the intersection to ensure the crowd dispersed.