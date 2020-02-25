Carson

Large Fire at Refinery Temporarily Shuts Down 405 Freeway in Carson

The towering flames were visible as far away as Santa Monica, NBCLA photographer Kenny Holmes reported.

By Shahan Ahmed

A large fire erupted at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Carson Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that it was responding to the fire, located in the 2300 block of East 223rd Street. The fire broke out around 10:50 p.m., according to City News Service.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the fire around 11 p.m. with high flames visible, and the 405 Freeway was shut down in both directions near the refinery as a precaution.

Pricilla Reyes, a resident of Carson, said she felt and heard multiple explosions. Another viewer said she felt an explosion as far away as Bellflower.

The northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were reopened around 11:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

