Large Group Steals Merchandise From Lakewood Home Depot

A large group of teenagers raided a Home Depot in Lakewood Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 7:55 p.m., a group of about 18 teenagers were approached by Home Depot employees at the tool section of the store located on 5000 Hardwick St.

They were all escorted to the front door, when they took all types of merchandise, police said.

The thieves fled in about 10 vehicles and drove away in different directions.

No arrests have been made.

No injuries have been reported.