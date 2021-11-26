Home Depot

Large Group Steals Merchandise From Lakewood Home Depot

By Staff Reports

NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP | Getty Images

A large group of teenagers raided a Home Depot in Lakewood Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. 

At approximately 7:55 p.m., a group of about 18 teenagers were approached by Home Depot employees at the tool section of the store located on 5000 Hardwick St. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They were all escorted to the front door, when they took all types of merchandise, police said. 

The thieves fled in about 10 vehicles and drove away in different directions. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside County 5 hours ago

Horse Airlifted to Safety in Rescue Near Lake Skinner

Santa Barbara 5 hours ago

Santa Barbara Detectives Believe Best Western Shooting of Man and Woman Was Murder-Suicide

No arrests have been made.

No injuries have been reported.  

This article tagged under:

Home DepotLakewood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us