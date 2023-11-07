2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Palmdale

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child in Palmdale on Tuesday.

The investigation is still in the early stages and deputies have not searched the home yet.

The LASD has yet confirmed a cause of death. Homicide detectives are on the scene.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s station says they got a call just after 5 p.m., saying that a young child was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found the child unresponsive.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department immediately started CPR and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators have not mentioned the child’s gender.

"The call indicated that there was a 2-year-old child not breathing. There will be a search warrant, we are waiting on that right now," Lt. Art Spencer with the Homicide Bureau said.

Part of P-15 Street is blocked off and the LASD says they will likely block off more of the area surround the house once their search begins.

The cause of death still unclear and is yet to be determined by the coroner’s office.

No one has been detained or arrested at this point.