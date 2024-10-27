LASD urges World Series fans to celebrate responsibly

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that it would deploy extra personnel throughout the county to ensure the safety of fans cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages all residents and fans to celebrate the World Series Games and this exciting time for our community in a responsible and respectful manner. This is a time for community pride and unity as we support our home team; however, it is essential that it is done safely,'' the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"We urge all fans to enjoy the festivities with a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship. Please be aware of your actions and how they affect those around you,'' the statement continued. "The Sheriff's Department is committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone. We will have an increased presence with specialized personnel monitoring celebrations throughout the county.

"It is important to note that any illegal behavior, including public intoxication, vandalism, unlawful assembly, and other illegal activities will not be tolerated. Such actions can detract from the joy of the occasion and compromise the safety of our community. Individuals engaging in illegal conduct will be held accountable.''

The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series, 6-3, on Friday night. Freddie Freeman sent fans at Dodger Stadium and those watching the broadcast around the Southland into a frenzy when he hit a game-winning grand slam home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Game 2 will begin at 5:08 p.m. Saturday.