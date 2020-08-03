LAUSD Plans Distanced Fall Learning; Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the union representing teachers announced a tentative agreement Monday on how to proceed with distanced learning this fall as campuses remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



United Teachers Los Angeles and the LAUSD came to the tentative agreement late Sunday, one that will move to the school board for a vote Tuesday as well as a vote of union members next week. If approved, it will remain in effect through Dec. 31 or until students are back on campuses for regular instruction.



In the meantime, school campuses will physically remain closed, even though Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said the year will still start the week of Aug. 17 -- although actual instruction will not actually begin until Aug. 20, following several orientation days. No date has been set for resuming on-campus learning, with Beutner saying the risk remains too high. But he stated: "Our goal is to have students back in schools as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.''



On Monday, Beutner and labor representatives detailed some of the fall plans that are designed to support teachers and staff members who are deemed essential workers under state guidelines.

The work plan for the 2020-21 school year, Beutner noted, was created by bringing together students and families, teachers and staff, school leaders, labor partners and community organizations that met with health experts, reviewed ideas from other school districts and coordinated with state and local health and education authorities.

"The goal is to have as much teacher-led interaction with students as possible,'' Beutner said, noting that revamped distanced learning -- mostly online -- "will have more structure and standards and increased interaction between teachers and students.''

Schools will provide one-on-one support both in person and online, for students who need it most, he said.

Highlights of the tentative agreement reached between the two sides include: an average school day from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; targeted small group instruction; opportunities for small group and independent student work; instructional support; office hours for students and families to connect with teachers; and more.

"When LAUSD campuses closed in March, educators, parents and students had to adapt to an emergency moment, and over just a few days,'' UTLA Bargaining Co-Chair Arlene Inouye said. "This time, it was important to think through the challenges and to incorporate feedback from that experience -- using information from a parent and member survey and feedback from members -- which is reflected in this final agreement.''

LAUSD also will continue to ensure that every student has a device and internet connection at home, Beutner said.

"The first few days of school will be spent continuing to train teachers and giving them time to plan together for the start of instruction.

We'll also use that time to make sure students are connected with their school, have a chance to meet their teachers and have the devices and internet access and the appropriate textbooks and instructional materials.''

Beutner promised that students at all levels would have "consistent schedules'' with clear sets of expectations for teachers, students and families. Resource guides and checklists will be included with instructional materials.



Teachers also will be provided with childcare.

"In order to support all who work in schools, we will be providing childcare at schools for those who are working at school sites,'' he said, noting that schools are being cleaned and supplied with personal protective equipment for those workers and their children -- practices that will continue once all students are able to come back to the classroom.

When schools are open to all, Beutner said there will be a need to keep students farther apart with fewer students on campus at any one time, possibly requiring a hybrid model of in-school and at-home, online instruction.

"We've covered a lot of ground today,'' Beutner said about the fall semester plans being announced. "This is an enormous undertaking for schools, as well as for the students and families they serve. There will be questions and, as we've seen since March, circumstances can change quickly. We'll do our best to keep everyone informed with regular town hall and school meetings, as well as ongoing surveys and focus groups to make sure we're learning about concerns and continuing to address them.''

Beutner emphasized that the new school year is an opportunity for students to continue to learn, even though it will require a different approach and extraordinary effort.

"While the doors to classrooms will not be open in August, it's our goal to provide the best education possible for students so they continue to have the same opportunity. Thanks for your continued patience and support.''

In the meantime, the school board on Tuesday also is expected to consider putting a $7-billion school facilities bond before voters in November.

And, as LAUSD continues to feed children in need while schools are closed, providing a milestone 50 million meals as of this week, donations are being collected to keep filling the gap. So far, more than $20 million has been raised from businesses and individuals. During the month of August, Entercom will be helping raise money to support the program; text NEED to 76278 to contribute -- $20 buys a week's worth of lunches.