LAUSD schools attendance bounces back as storm begins to let up

Attendance rebounded at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses on Tuesday despite continued rain, while Malibu schools were set to reopen Wednesday.

All but two LAUSD campuses -- Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley and Topanga Elementary Charter School -- were open Tuesday. Vinedale will reopen on Wednesday, according to the LAUSD. Topanga Elementary will remain closed, and students were instructed to again report to Woodland Hills Academy, 20800 Burbank Blvd.

According to the district, 82% of students went to school on Tuesday, up from 63% on Monday. More than 93% of teachers were at work Tuesday.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said earlier that 90% of district teachers, bus drivers and classified employees reported for work on Monday.

All Malibu schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools were closed Monday and Tuesday. District officials had planned to reopen the Malibu campuses on Tuesday, but with multiple reports of mud and rock flows affecting canyon roads in the area, they reversed course Tuesday morning and opted to keep them closed.

All Santa Monica campuses in the SMMUSD remained open.

The Malibu schools are scheduled to reopen Wednesday. District officials said if conditions necessitate another closure, the announcement will be made by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Some California State University campuses were either closed or switched to modified operations Monday, but most returned to normal operations Tuesday. Students were advised, however, to continue checking with instructors and school officials to double-check the status of their courses.

Long Beach City College closed both its Liberal Arts Campus at 4901 E. Carson St. and its Pacific Coast Campus at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway on Monday, but reopened Tuesday.