LAUSD Vaccination Program and Public Service Announcement

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) launched a vaccination program beginning on May 24 to provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations to 300,000 students ages 12-18 in its schools over a two-week period. Mobile teams of clinicians will visit 250 secondary schools to bring the vaccine to schools.

All 86,000 women and men who work in LAUSD, including school principals, bus drivers and classroom teachers, will also be part of the effort to engage each school community and their students to participate when their turn arrives. There will be food trucks at schools along with prizes for participation.

For parents to register their children, call the Family Vaccination Hotline at 213-328-3958, by visiting lausd.net, or through the Daily Pass app.

Students ages 12 through 16 need a family member present with them during their vaccination. Students ages 17 and 18 can get vaccinated with a note from a parent or guardian.

For an FAQ and full details, visit here.