LAX Debuts Virtual Tour Of Airport Facilities Amid COVID-19

Los Angeles World Airports Monday announced a virtual 360-degree tour of LAX.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, airfield tours were offered to students, community groups and others to provide information about operations at the country's second-busiest airport.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired us to find new ways to stay connected with our community, and this first-of-its-kind virtual airfield tour provides a front-row seat for aviation enthusiasts from around the world," said Michelle Schwartz, chief corporate strategy and affairs officer at LAWA. "Using cutting-edge technology, we can educate and inspire anyone who wants to learn more about LAX's people, operations and history."

The high-resolution, 360-degree video experience can be accessed online using a smartphone, tablet, computer or VR headset.

The virtual airfield tour takes viewers on a journey around Los Angeles International Airport's airfield, offering views that were previously only available to in-person tour attendees and airport employees, according to LAWA officials.

Starting from the Flight Path Museum and Learning Center, the tour traverses notable destinations around the LAX campus while a series of narrators explain its operations and history.

Airport officials said the tour features historical photos and engaging graphics. Destinations seen on the virtual tour include the Qantas maintenance hangar, a rarely seen exterior view of the new Midfield Satellite Concourse and historic Hangar 1, which was built in 1929 and is the first and oldest building on the LAX campus.