LAX People Mover Update: The Bridge Between Parking and Terminal 3 Is No More

A bridge over the terminal road at LAX was sliced off and removed to make way for a new walkway that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover system.

The bridge between the parking structure and LAX Terminal 3 was removed early Thursday morning. Photos posted on the LAX Airport Twitter account showed construction crews cutting the bridge away from the two buildings and suspending it over the road.

Success! Pedestrian bridge removal between Parking Structure 3 and Terminal 3 is complete! This work paves the way for construction of a new bridge that will connect Terminal 3 to a future People Mover Station! #construction 🏗 pic.twitter.com/OeJHYmJZ3g — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) November 12, 2020

The automated people mover, which will bring travelers from off-site stations to the terminal area, is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The automated people mover, or APM, will be an electric train system on 2.25 miles of elevated guideway. Six stations are part of the project — three in the terminal area, three outside.

Ground was broken on the project in March 2019. Major construction is expected to wrap up in mid-2022 before testing begins.

Nine trains made up of four cars will run during peak hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Each car can carrying up to 50 passengers and their luggage.