LAX

LAX People Mover Update: The Bridge Between Parking and Terminal 3 Is No More

A new bridge will be built in its place as part of the automated people mover project.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A bridge is removed at LAX.
LAX

A bridge over the terminal road at LAX was sliced off and removed to make way for a new walkway that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover system.

The bridge between the parking structure and LAX Terminal 3 was removed early Thursday morning. Photos posted on the LAX Airport Twitter account showed construction crews cutting the bridge away from the two buildings and suspending it over the road.

The automated people mover, which will bring travelers from off-site stations to the terminal area, is scheduled for completion in 2023. 

The automated people mover, or APM, will be an electric train system on 2.25 miles of elevated guideway. Six stations are part of the project — three in the terminal area, three outside. 

Images: Opening in 2023, Here's What the LAX Automated People Mover Will Look Like

Ground was broken on the project in March 2019. Major construction is expected to wrap up in mid-2022 before testing begins. 

Nine trains made up of four cars will run during peak hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Each car can carrying up to 50 passengers and their luggage. 

Thanksgiving Nov 10

Eat the Turkey But Pass on the Travel and Gatherings This Thanksgiving, Doctors Advise

Los Angeles Sep 2

Los Angeles World Airports Debuts Online Aircraft Noise Maps

This article tagged under:

LAXtravel
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us