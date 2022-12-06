Lead in Toys, Clothes and More: LA Health Officials Warn Parents About These Products

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning for parents and caregivers on Monday over recalled children’s toys, clothes, and other products that contain lead levels that violate federal safety standards and pose a risk for lead poisoning.

The list of recalled products is the following:

Children under six are at a higher risk of lead exposure because their bodies are still in development, according to the statement released by public health officials. They are also urging parents and caregivers of young children to stop using those products and consider testing their children for lead exposures.

Testing is crucial when having been exposed to lead due to the fact that lead poisoning may not have any visible signs or symptoms.

Lead is toxic to the body even in the smallest quantity, and it can have lasting impacts on cognition, behavior, reproduction, and cardiovascular health.

You can find further details about these and other recalls on the CPSC website. Visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/lead/ or contact (800) LA-4-LEAD (524-5323) if you have any questions regarding reducing the risk of lead poisoning in children in Los Angeles County.