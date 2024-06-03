Leaders across the world congratulate Mexico's first woman president

Historic Vote!

In a landslide victory, Mexico elected the first woman to lead their country on Sunday.

Claudia Sheinbaum also becomes the first Jewish president in a country where more than 75% of the population identifies as Catholic, according to a 2020 Mexican government census.

According to a statistical sample, the National Electoral Institute (INE) said the Morena candidate took between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote.

As soon as the INE named the now-former Mexico City Mayor the projected winner, leaders worldwide began congratulating her on social media.

A tweet on X by President Joe Biden said he “called President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico to congratulate her on her electoral victory. I look forward to working with the President-elect in a spirit of partnership and friendship – advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our people."

Sheinbaum’s six-year term will take effect on October 1.

Scroll to see some of the messages sent to the first-ever female president of Mexico.

I just spoke with Claudia Sheinbaum to congratulate her on her historic election as the first woman president of Mexico.



I look forward to working with the President-elect in a spirit of partnership and friendship – advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 3, 2024

Congratulations to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico on your historic victory. I am looking forward to working with you to further strengthen the U.S.-Mexico partnership — from economic growth and national security to addressing the root causes of migration. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 3, 2024

Congratulations to Mexico’s president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, on a historic win.



Our free trade agreement is the envy of the world, and the result of a strong, mutually beneficial relationship.



I look forward to strengthening that relationship with you to create more… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2024

Congratulations to Mexico’s next President, Claudia Sheinbaum!



Looking forward to continuing our work together. pic.twitter.com/I6cHj1y7wM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2024

Hoy es un día de gloria porque el pueblo de México decidió libre y democráticamente que Claudia Sheinbaum se convierta en la primera mujer presidenta en 200 años de vida independiente de nuestra República. Felicidades a todas y todos los que tenemos la dicha de vivir en estos… pic.twitter.com/1tg3P7unjf — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 3, 2024

Estou muito feliz com a vitória da @Claudiashein por ser uma mulher progressista à frente da presidência do México, uma vitória da democracia, e também pelo meu grande companheiro @lopezobrador_ que fez um governo extraordinário. Eu pretendo viajar ao México este ano para… — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 3, 2024

Extraordinaria demostración de civismo y democracia hemos visto este domingo #2Jun en México, una gran participación en las elecciones presidenciales. Felicito a este noble pueblo, a su Presidenta Electa Claudia Sheinbaum, al Partido Morena, al PT y a los Movimientos Sociales.… pic.twitter.com/bK6JSuRhrj — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 3, 2024

Félicitations pour votre élection, chère @ClaudiaShein. Heureux de notre premier échange téléphonique. Nous allons poursuivre ensemble le partenariat historique entre le Mexique et la France. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 3, 2024

Acabo de conversar por teléfono con @Claudiashein. La he felicitado por su histórica victoria en las elecciones de México y le he transmitido mis mejores deseos de éxito para esta nueva etapa.



Desde el Gobierno de España deseamos profundizar aún más las relaciones políticas y… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 3, 2024