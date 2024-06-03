Mexico

Leaders across the world congratulate Mexico's first woman president

Sheinbaum’s six-year term will take effect on October 1, 2024.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Historic Vote!

In a landslide victory, Mexico elected the first woman to lead their country on Sunday.

Claudia Sheinbaum also becomes the first Jewish president in a country where more than 75% of the population identifies as Catholic, according to a 2020 Mexican government census.

According to a statistical sample, the National Electoral Institute (INE) said the Morena candidate took between 58.3% and 60.7% of the vote.

As soon as the INE named the now-former Mexico City Mayor the projected winner, leaders worldwide began congratulating her on social media.

A tweet on X by President Joe Biden said he “called President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico to congratulate her on her electoral victory. I look forward to working with the President-elect in a spirit of partnership and friendship – advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our people."

Scroll to see some of the messages sent to the first-ever female president of Mexico.

Mexico
