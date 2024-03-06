Lenny Kravitz to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Lenny Kravitz is set to receive his Walk of Fame star next week, shortly after he accepted the Music Icon award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

“I kept going back to that word icon. And it means a lot of things to a lot of people. But to me, it means you’ve made an indelible mark by being who God created you to be,” Kravitz said during his speech.

Kravitz will soon be honored with the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame under the recording category.

“With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz's contributions to the entertainment industry will be forever immortalized and celebrated. It serves as a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact on popular culture,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lenny Kravitz will be honored with the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 11:30 am PT located at 1750 N. Vine Street, in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower. Kravitz will receive his star in the category of Recording. pic.twitter.com/CF528J9jVj — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) March 4, 2024

As an artist, Kravitz has stayed true to his values and identity throughout his career. “When I was first coming up a lot of people offered me a lot of deals but they wanted me to change. My music wasn’t Black enough, it wasn’t white enough,” Kravitz said in his People’s Choice Awards speech, “I turned down the money and the glitzy promises of fame and stardom because I couldn’t live with myself doing something inauthentic.”

Walking by Kravitz’s star in Hollywood leaves the public with the reminder that, “It’s about being grateful for the journey…and it will continue because I’m just doing me” Kravitz added in his speech.

Special guests such as Denzel Washington and Kravitz's daughter, Zöe Kravitz will appear to give a speech at the ceremony. You can watch Kravitz’s WOF Award on Tuesday, March 12, at 11:30 AM PT in person in front of the Capitol Records Tower or live-stream here.