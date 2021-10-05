LeVar Burton Is the 2022 Rose Parade Grand Marshal

Actor LeVar Burton is the grand marshal for the 2022 Rose Parade.
The Southern California New Year's Day tradition has been part of his family for year, Burton said during Tuesday's announcement. After introducing his wife Stephanie to the crowd gathered at Tournament House in Pasadena for the announcement, he said he was thrilled.
"I come from a family, a home (where) the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to follow has been a part of our family for years and years,'' he said. "Steph and I have continued that tradition. ... We are over the moon and beyond thrilled to be part of this amazing event.''
Long an advocate for literacy and education, the longtime host and executive producer of the award-winning PBS educational series "Reading Rainbow'' noted that the announcement came on National Teachers Day.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
"So if you know a teacher, hug one, if you're vaccinated,'' he said.
Best known as the "Reading Rainbow" host and for roles as Kunta Kinte in the miniseries "Roots'' and as Lt. Cmdr. Georgi La Forge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation,'' the 64-year-old Burton will oversee the 133rd Rose Parade, which is themed "Dream. Believe. Achieve.''
Burton also guest hosted episodes of 'Jeopardy!' this year.
The parade will make its way along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 1, following its cancellation this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the Tournament of Roses announced the seven members of the 2022 Royal Court that will attend dozens of public events leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. The seven members are:
- Jeannine Brigs of John Marshall Fundamental High School
- Nadia Chung of La Canada High School
- Ava Feldman of South Pasadena High School
- Abigail Griffith of Pasadena High School
- Swetha Somasundaram of Arcadia High School
- McKenzie Street of Flintridge Sacred Heart
- Jaeda Walden of La Canada High School
Members of the court are chosen from among hundreds of applicants each
year, based on criteria including public speaking, academic achievement,
youth leadership and community and school involvement.
One of the seven Royal Court members will be chosen as the 103rd Rose Queen, with the announcement set for Oct. 26 at the Tournament House in Pasadena.