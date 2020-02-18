Simi Valley

Lexus Driver Speeds Away From Officers and Crashes Into Utility Pole

The 40-year-old driver suffered major injuries in the late-night crash in Simi Valley

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

A Lexus driver who took off when an officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic light violation was injured in a crash that knocked out power overnight in Simi Valley.

The crash late Monday occurred after the driver failed to yield for the officer at the intersection of Sycamore Road and Los Angeles Avenue. The driver crashed near the intersection of Erringer Road and Fitzgerald Avenue, striking a curb and scattering debris across the road.

A utility pole was damaged. It was not immediately clear how man customers were without power.

The 40-year-old driver was hospitalized, but details about his injuries were not immediately available. Authorities were attempting to determine whether he had been drinking alcohol.

It was not immediately clear when power will be restored.

