Playa del Rey

Lifeguards search for missing swimmer off Playa del Rey

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

Lifeguards search for a swimmer missing off Playa del Rey Wednesday March 20, 2024.
OnScene

Teams of lifeguards worked into the early morning hours Wednesday off the Los Angeles County coast to find a swimmer who was reported missing overnight.

The swimmer was reported missing at about 1 a.m. Two other swimmers with the man were able to get out of the water.

Lifeguard rescue boats joined the search, which was temporarily suspended early Wednesday morning due to fog.

The search was expected to resume once the sun rises.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Playa del Rey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us