Lifeguards search for missing swimmer off Playa del Rey

Teams of lifeguards worked into the early morning hours Wednesday off the Los Angeles County coast to find a swimmer who was reported missing overnight.
The swimmer was reported missing at about 1 a.m. Two other swimmers with the man were able to get out of the water.
Lifeguard rescue boats joined the search, which was temporarily suspended early Wednesday morning due to fog.
The search was expected to resume once the sun rises.
