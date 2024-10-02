Bear Valley Unified schools closed Wednesday due to Line Fire concerns

As firefighters remain battling the Line Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Bear Valley Unified School District announced schools will be closed on Wednesday.

The closure comes amid a heat advisory in effect for the region Wednesday that school officials worry may impact the blaze. It is unclear if schools will reopen Thursday.

As of Tuesday evening, crews have contained the 43,000-acre blaze by 76%. Flare-ups prompted officials to issue new evacuation orders that remain in place for Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks and now, Pinezanita.

“Seven Oaks is at the bottom of the drainage,” said Bob Poole, a fire spokesperson for California Team 11. “It’s mostly cabins for vacations. We have structure protection groups there in place in case it gets to that community.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Evacuation centers have been made available at the following locations:

Redlands East Valley High School -- 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands, CA

Apple Valley Conference Center -- 14975 Dale Evans Pkwy., Apple Valley, CA

The Line Fire has been burning for almost a month after it sparked Sept. 5. It has since exploded to more than 43,000 acres and is 80% contained.

Authorities determined the blaze was the result of an arson and arrested 34-year-old Justin Wayne Halstenberg of Norco on suspicion of starting the fire. He pleaded not guilty to arson-related crimes in the case.