Firefighters gain better control of Line Fire with 36% containment

Firefighters gained more control over the Line Fire that’s been raging through the San Bernardino National Forest, containing the wildfire by 36% as of Sunday.

The blaze swelled to more than 38,000 acres as of Sunday. Cooler temperatures helped strengthen crews’ efforts against the flames since they created favorable conditions in the firefight.

At least one structure was destroyed in the blaze and three others were damaged. According to Cal Fire, three people were hurt in connection with the fire.

The massive wildfire was the result of arson, investigators revealed. Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire. He’s accused of igniting the fire on Sept. 5 near Base Line Road and Aplin Street in Highland.

Halstenberg faces charges that include aggravated arson, arson causing great bodily injury, arson of residence, three counts of arson of forest land, and three counts of using an incendiary device. More charges are possible as the fire continues to burn, prosecutors said.

The fire left thousands of residents displaced during the evacuation orders, which have remained in place. It is unclear when those orders will be lifted and when residents can return to their homes.

Cal Fire says the Line Fire is starting to inch towards communities on the northeast side of the Santa Ana River, prompting new concerns for neighbors in Big Bear. Amber Firas reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2024.

Evacuation orders

Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village (Only residents allowed to return at this time. Be prepared to show proof of residency)

Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

San Bernardino issued Forest Order NO. 05-12-00-24-09, creating a Forest Closure Area around the Line Fire. All National Forest lands, trails, and roads are closed to the public within that zone including San Gorgonio Wilderness

All undeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area

Evacuation warnings

Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, and Valley of Enchantment

The area of Big Bear Valley from the dam east to Cactus Road

Erwin Lake, Sugar Loaf, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, and Fawnskin

Evacuation shelters

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds -- Building 6, 14800 7th St., Victorville, CA 92395

-- Building 6, 14800 7th St., Victorville, CA 92395 Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center -- 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana, California 92336 | (909) 854-5100

-- 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana, California 92336 | (909) 854-5100 Hacienda Heights Community Center -- 1234 Valencia, Hacienda Heights, California 91745 | (800) 733-2767

Animal evacuation shelters