Bridge Fire holds at 54k acres with 9% containment

Apprehensive homeowners in Wrightwood received a bit more insight on the status of the ongoing firefight against the Bridge Fire and what’s preventing them from having more details on when evacuees can return to their homes.

At a community meeting Saturday evening, officials said they currently do not know when evacuated residents of Wrightwood will be able to return to their homes. Evacuation orders have been put in place for the mountain community as crews continue their battle against the relentless blaze.

In a community meeting in Phelan, fire officials shared the hopeful updates on the Bridge Fire containment. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 8 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2024.

At more than 54,000 acres, the Bridge Fire holds the reigns as Southern California’s largest active wildfire, which is burning through Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. It so far has been 9% contained.

“We need to know that it is safe for you to go back into your homes,” one official at the community meeting said.

“What happens is when that fire is burning up above us, while all that stuff is burning, it’s going to start rolling downhill. So, there’s a lot of stuff that’s been coming down, even as the crews are in there working, trees are coming down, they’re having boulders coming down, they’re also having a lot of burning debris that are coming down and lighting off vegetation all around the homes.”

In the meantime, residents have been expressing their appreciation for first responders in the form of posters displayed around the community.

“A great, big thank you for all that hard work and dedication/ We’re very grateful for all the firefighters," said Chris Kasten, a Wrightwood resident.

With the blaze impacting two counties, two assessment teams are slated to visit Wrightwood and the surrounding area to see the damage and brainstorm how to help those who’ve been displaced. As of Saturday, at least 19 structures were destroyed in the fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Bridge Fire, currently considered the largest active wildfire in Southern California, continues to burn in LA and San Bernardino Counties. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Evacuation orders

the entire community of Wrightwood

Highway 138 south to Lone Pine Canyon and Highway 2 east to Lone Pine Canyon Road;

Lone Pine Canyon from the community of Wrightwood to Highway 138/Lone Pine Canyon Road south to the forest;

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort (cafe, mobile home park, campground) and River Community (near the resort); and

Mt. Baldy Road, North Mountain Avenue and Shinn Roads from San Antonio Heights to Wrightwood and east to Cucamonga Peak.

A mandatory evacuation order that had been in place in the area of Highway 18 south to Highway 138 and Beekley Road west to the Los Angeles County line was downgraded to a warning.

Evacuation warnings

Phelan from Highway 138 east to Baldy Mesa Road and Phelan Road south to Sayle Road;

San Antonio Heights and Upland from the foothills south to 23rd Street;

Pinon Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 138 and Lebec Road west to Los Angeles County.

Evacuation warnings were lifted Friday in the communities of Baldwin Lake and Lake Williams from Highway 38 north to Highway 18 and Baldwin Lake East, and in the area of Phelan Road south to Forest Route 3N24 and Baldy Mesa Road west to Tumbleweed Road.

Evacuation centers

Pomona Fairplex: 601 W McKinley Ave., Pomona (Enter Gate 3, corner of McKinley and White);

Hacienda Heights Community Center, 1234 Valencia Ave.;

Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Ave., in Fontana.

Animal evacuation centers

Palmdale Animal Care Center (small animals): 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale;

Lancaster Animal Care Center (small animals): 5210 W. Ave. I, Lancaster;

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (large animals): 2551 W. Ave. H, Lancaster (call 562-706-8581 prior to arrival);

Devore Animal Shelter (pets/livestock): 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino (call 909-386-9820, or after hours 800-472-5609).

Road closures

SR-138 from Lone Pine Canyon Road to Beekley Road;

SR-2 closed from Big Pines to SR-138;

Big Pines Highway;

Big Rock Creek Road;

San Gabriel Canyon and East Fork of the San Gabriel River;

Highway 39;

East Fork Road;

Glendora Ridge Road;

Glendora Mountain Road; and

Mount Baldy Road at Shinn Road intersection

Cal Fire officials estimated that the fire had destroyed 19 residential, commercial and other structures and damaged another six. However, more than 11,000 structures were still being threatened as of Sunday.

No significant injuries were reported.