Live Updates: Three major wildfires burn across Southern California

What to Know The Bridge Fire above Glendora became the largest active wildfire in California at nearly 48,000 acres.

The Line Fire is at 14% containment. It has burned nearly 35,000 acres in nearly a week.

The Airport Fire began in an Orange County canyon and crossed into Riverside County. Eight firefighters have been injured.

A 34-year-old Norco man was arrested on suspicion of starting the Line Fire.

A major cool-down is underway in the region after a week of blistering triple-digit heat. But forecasters say the fire danger remains elevated in some areas due to continued dry conditions.

Smoke from the Bridge, Line, and Airport fires will continue to affect air quality in parts of the region, including the deserts.

Three major wildfires continued to tear across multiple Southern California counties Wednesday, collectively scorching more than 100,000 acres with containment still out of reach for firefighters.