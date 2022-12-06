It's the season of giving and it's important to know where your charitable donations are headed.

That pair of pants that no longer fits, a can of soup in your pantry, that sweater you bought because it looked good at the store, but you never wore; these might all just be insignificant pieces that could mean the world to a person in need.

Whether it’s a homeless single mother going through job interviews or an animal rescue looking to provide food and shelter for the newest furry members, here are some places accepting donations.

LA Family Housing - They house homeless families in a welcoming campus environment and ask that people donate items to help make their new place a home, as well as gift cards for grocery stores and gas stations. They also offer a checklist and Amazon Wish List for those interested in donating.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Celebration Nation - They’re doing a holiday drive to help support the children of farmworkers. From now until Dec. 16 accepting toys, shoes, blankets, clothing, diapers, and more. Click here to learn more. Farmworkers work incredibly hard year-round to provide food for the rest of the nation, so if you’re feeling generous, help their children have a joyful holiday season.

The Animal Rescue Mission - This non-profit organization dedicates their time towards rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming homeless animals in need. They rescue animals from Southern California, Mexico, and South Korea, and bring them to Los Angeles where they eventually find them a furever home. They encourage cash donations for medical treatments, supplies, and travel fees for the animals, but also accept other items, such as food, crates, and more.

Alexandria House - This shelter provides safe housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelters to permanent housing. Though they do accept cash donations, they also have an Amazon Wish List, a checklist of what kind of items to gift, as well as $25 gift card suggestions.

Downtown Women’s Center - This center manages 119 units of permanent housing across greater Los Angeles, and serves more than 5,700 homeless women annually, making it one of the largest housing providers for women in the country. Other than providing shelter, they also provide health and wellness services. They accept cash donations, have a Target Wish List, and a checklist for those looking to donate goods.

Los Angeles Animal Services - The City of Los Angeles Animal Services Department serves six LA animal shelters located all over the city. These shelters are always in need of volunteers and donations, but especially during the holiday season. They ask for cash donations and offer an Amazon Wish List for items needed at any of their six shelters.

Los Angeles Mission - They provide clothing, hygiene products, and daily showers to the Skid Row community and are often in need of donations. This organization has several programs, including a women’s center, as well as a men’s rehabilitation center, and more. They ask for hygiene products, clothes, brand new underwear, canned food, and more. For more details on what type of items to donate, click here.

Elizabeth House - Located in Pasadena is a residential program for pregnant women, mothers, and their children. They offer an array of services, such as professional counseling, access to healthcare, parent education, baby supplies, and more. Though they have a Wish List on their site, they encourage people to contact the shelter in order to ensure your donation is something they can use.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles - SpcaLA is an independent nonprofit organization which provides animal welfare services such as cruelty investigations, a disaster animal response team, violence prevention by humane education, and a variety of shelter services. They recently released a plea urging the public to donate food for the animals due to the fact that they are running low. Some other items they're asking for are non-clumping clay cat litter, dog chews, gently used clean blankets and towels, stainless steel dog/cat bowls, newspaper, Kuranda beds, and dog/cat toys. To make a monetary donation, click here. Otherwise, people are encouraged to drop off donations at any of their four locations, or donate through the agency's Amazon Wish List or Chewy Wish List.

Though there are way more charities that also do wonderful things for people and animals in need all over Southern California, it’s important to remember that even the smallest donation to just one place can make the world of a difference. Do your best, give what you’re comfortable giving, and have a wonderful holiday season.