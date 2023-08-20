Hurricane HIlary

List: SoCal schools announce closures in wake of Tropical Storm Hilary

The height of the storm is anticipated to strike Sunday evening and is forecasted to taper off through Monday.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several Southern California school districts announced they will close Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

The storm, which weakened from its peak Category 4 status Friday to a tropical storm Sunday, delivered measurable rain and gusty winds to the region.

While SoCal continues to get battered with measurable rain, flooding and windy conditions, school districts are bracing for potential aftermath and canceling classes. The following districts announced they will not have class Monday:

  • Los Angeles Unified School District
  • Pasadena Unified School District
  • Rialto Unified School District
  • William S. Hart Union High School District
  • Bear Valley Unified School District
  • Bishop Conaty- Our Lady of Loretto High School
  • Bishop Mora Salesian High School

Schools that will stay open Monday

  • San Bernardino City Unified School District

Tropical Storm Hilary will deliver rare August rain in SoCal and possible catastrophic flooding during what is historically the region's driest month of the year. The height of the storm is anticipated to strike Sunday evening and is forecasted to taper off through Monday.

