List: Tropical Storm Hilary evacuations in Southern California

Southern Californians in some flood-prone areas were warned to be prepared to evacuate as a rare tropical storm rolled into the region.

Tropical Storm Hilary brought rain, including heavy downpours, to parts of Southern California Sunday. The rain is expected to intensify into the afternoon and evening before easing into Monday.

Evacuation terms to know

Evacuation Order: There is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave immediately. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

Evacuation Warning: There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and people with pets and livestock should leave now.

Shelter In Place: Go indoors. Shut and lock doors and windows. Emergency personnel will provide updates.

Evacuations due to Tropical Storm Hilary

The evacuation information below will be updated.

Los Angeles County

Click here for LA County emergency services updates.

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following locations.

Bobcat Fire North: Evacuation Warning for Juniper Hills and Valyermo area due to possible mud/debris flows. In effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Lake Fire: Evacuation Warning for Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon area due to possible mud/debris flows. In effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the following.

20000 block of Pine Canyon Road

18000 block of Ellstree Drive

46000 block of Kings Canyon Road

18000 block of Newvale Drive

43000 block of Lake Hughes Road

Catalina Island: Evacuation Warning due to possible storm impacts in effect. Departure on Catalina Express is recommended at earliest opportunity.

Orange County

The following areas are under evacuation warnings.

Silverado Canyon

Williams Canyon

Riverside County

Click here to sign up for Alert RiverCo.

STAY INFORMED: As #HurricaneHilary makes its way to Riverside County, residents are urged to stay up-to-date with the latest information on the impact the storm is having in our communities.

Read the NEWS RELEASE here: https://t.co/UQ48bUoUjo pic.twitter.com/3RoxEHS8IO — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 20, 2023

San Bernardino County

Click here for a San Bernardino County evacuations map.

The following areas were under evacuation orders.

Oak Glen

Forest Falls

Mountain Home Village

Angelus Oaks

Northeast Yucaipa