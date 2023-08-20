List: Tropical Storm Hilary evacuations in Southern California

Southern Californians in some flood-prone areas were warned to be prepared to evacuate as a rare tropical storm rolled into the region.
Tropical Storm Hilary brought rain, including heavy downpours, to parts of Southern California Sunday. The rain is expected to intensify into the afternoon and evening before easing into Monday.
Evacuation terms to know
Evacuation Order: There is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave immediately. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Evacuation Warning: There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and people with pets and livestock should leave now.
Shelter In Place: Go indoors. Shut and lock doors and windows. Emergency personnel will provide updates.
Evacuations due to Tropical Storm Hilary
The evacuation information below will be updated.
Los Angeles County
Click here for LA County emergency services updates.
Evacuation warnings were issued for the following locations.
- Bobcat Fire North: Evacuation Warning for Juniper Hills and Valyermo area due to possible mud/debris flows. In effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
- Lake Fire: Evacuation Warning for Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon area due to possible mud/debris flows. In effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the following.
20000 block of Pine Canyon Road
18000 block of Ellstree Drive
46000 block of Kings Canyon Road
18000 block of Newvale Drive
43000 block of Lake Hughes Road
- Catalina Island: Evacuation Warning due to possible storm impacts in effect. Departure on Catalina Express is recommended at earliest opportunity.
Orange County
The following areas are under evacuation warnings.
- Silverado Canyon
- Williams Canyon
Riverside County
Click here to sign up for Alert RiverCo.
San Bernardino County
Click here for a San Bernardino County evacuations map.
The following areas were under evacuation orders.
- Oak Glen
- Forest Falls
- Mountain Home Village
- Angelus Oaks
- Northeast Yucaipa