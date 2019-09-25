Fontana police were searching for this man accused of brandishing and firing a gun at a park near a Little League game that left a woman hurt Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Three people were arrested Wednesday following a fight and subsequent shooting at a park not far from a Little League Baseball game the night before, which sent parents and children scattering for cover, police said.

A fourth man who is believed to have brandished and fired the weapon, resulting in a woman getting injured, was still on the loose, Fontana police said.

Michelle Pacheco, 36, Jocelyn Castro, 25, and Robert Castro, 19, were arrested on various charges, police said Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

At 5:23 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police responded to Jack Bulik Park located at 16581 Filbert St.

Family members got into a fight at the park, and it escalated when a man brandished a gun and opened fire toward the fray, police said.

Cellphone video captured the melee as people ran for cover.

"When I heard the gunshot, I wanted to get them away from the kids," umpire Troy Matcham said. "All the kids were underneath the benches in the dugout. They were all crying, scared."

Woman Shot at Park During Little League Game

With children playing only feet away, a family fight leads to a shooting near a Little League game. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Parents said at first, they didn't realize what was happening, before everyone began to scatter.

"Kids are in the outfield, infield, the dugout," said Fontana Police Officer Jay Sayegh. "That round could have went anywhere."

The woman who was hurt was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released, police said.

The man was described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall, about 240 pounds, and wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the man accused of brandishing and shooting the weapon was asked to call Fontana Police Department Investigations Bureau at 909-350-7720 or Detective B. Miller 909-854-8148.