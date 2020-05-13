Loyola Marymount University

LMU Sued By Student Over Non-Refunds of Tuition Fees

The complaint seeks reimbursement of tuition and other campus fees.

By City News Service

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the “Central Negro District.” The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles alleges that Loyola Marymount University should be ordered to provide refunds to cover fees paid for spring semester classes, which are now taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaia Shoham, an undergraduate from the Los Angeles area, alleges in her proposed class-action complaint that "the level and quality of instruction an educator can provide through an online format is lower than the level and quality of instruction that can be provided in person'' and refunds should be paid as a result, according to the complaint filed in federal court.

An LMU spokesperson said that in accordance with policy, the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Anita 7 mins ago

Santa Anita Approved to Resume Live Racing This Weekend

USC 15 mins ago

Former USC Trojans WR Marqise Lee Eager for Fresh Start

According to the suit, university officials promised last month to make a student housing refund prorated from March 22, and promised to issue a partial refund or credit for meal plans, parking and recreation fees.

The announcement did not address refunds for other fees, including the student activity fee, the document states.

LMU "has offered no explanation for how these refunds were calculated, and (they) appear to be wholly arbitrary,'' Shoham contends.

As for tuition, she alleges that online instruction "is not commensurate with the same classes being taught in person.''

While Shoham agrees that "closing campus and transitioning to online classes was the right thing'' for LMU to do because of the spread of COVID-19, the decision deprived plaintiffs the benefits of in-person instruction, access to campus and student activities, and other benefits and services for which fees were paid, she alleges.

The complaint seeks reimbursement of tuition and other campus fees.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in recent weeks in Los Angeles against USC and the University of California and California State University systems.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Loyola Marymount Universityonline learning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us