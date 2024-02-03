Local events to celebrate Lunar New Year 2024

As the Lunar New Year approaches on Feb. 10, celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these events around Los Angeles.

Lunar New Year Celebration at South Coast Botanic Garden

Feb 3 - 25

Watch lion dancers, drummers and folk dancers perform every Saturday through Sunday this 11 am and 3 pm to celebrate Lunar New Year. The half-hour Year of the Dragon performances complement all-day activity stations in the Palos Verdes garden’s lower meadow 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. plus red lantern decorations.

Chinese New Year Festival Huntington Library

Feb 10 - 11

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Huntington Library’s Chinese gardens and enjoy the Year of the Dragon with lion dancers, mask-changing performances, martial arts demonstrations and Chinese music during the two-day event. Try the sweet and savory treats just for the occasion like bao buns and yuzu sorbet.

Lunar New Year Festival at the USC Pacific Asia Museum

Feb 10

Pasadena's Pacific Asia Museum celebrates the Lunar New Year with free admission featuring a variety of pan-Asian experiences: lion dances, martial arts showcases and classical music performances. Enjoy the art activities, food trucks and complimentary gallery access.

Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival

Feb 17

One of L.A.’s oldest traditions is the 125th annual Chinese New Year parade and festival in Chinatown from 1 to 3:30 pm. The main attraction here is the yearly Golden Dragon Parade, which follows its route (from Hill and Ord Street, concluding at Broadway and Cesar Chavez).

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

Feb 18

Scope out dozens of food and craft booths while lion dances, kung fu demonstrations and other performances play out across a street fest and entertainment. This annual event takes place just off of Main Street, in front of Alhambra City Hall, 100 S 2nd St.Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

Feb 18

Micky and friends will celebrate Lunar New Year at “the happiest place on earth.” California Adventure commemorates the Year of the Dragon. Visitors can look forward to photo ops and parade processions with Mulan, Mushu and Mickey also finding treats from China, Korea and Vietnam.

LA Chinatown Firecracker Run

Feb 24 - Feb 25, 2024

Participate in a 5K or 10K run or walk, a one-mile dog walk as well as a 20 or 50-mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition. All courses start and end at Chinatown Central Plaza, which will host a concurrent family-friendly festival. There are even volunteer opportunities.

Los Angeles, home to many people of different ethnicities, will be filled with many festivities this Chinese New Year. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of traditions and celebrations honoring the Year of the Dragon.