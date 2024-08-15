Long Beach

Long Beach announces citations for unhoused residents who refuse to leave homeless encampments

Outreach efforts will be made first to inform residents experiencing homelessness of alternatives they have as opposed to living on the streets. If they refuse, citations will be given as a last resort.

By Darsha Philips and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of Long Beach will begin citing and arresting unhoused residents who refuse to leave unsafe homeless encampments, the city’s deputy manager announced in a memo earlier this week.

Long Beach Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler sent a memo Monday that the city will focus on outreach efforts to inform unhoused residents of alternatives available as opposed to living on the street. If those efforts fail, individuals who remain in dangerous encampments could be fined as a last resort.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The move comes weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state agencies to remove homeless encampments, threatening to withhold funding from cities that refuse to comply.

“They pee and they defecate on the patio, and it’s tough for us to have to deal with that,” said Danielle Soldati, co-owner of Ubuntu Café.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Sodalti opened her café just a few weeks ago and said operating her business with unhoused residents in the area has been difficult.

“We want to run a business but if no one is going to come because of they are afraid to be in Long Beach it makes it even harder for us to survive,” she said.

The memo states it will target encampments in areas that block access to public spaces such as parks, libraries and beaches. It’s been met with mixed feelings from residents.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 hour ago

Brewers win 5-4 to end Dodgers' 5-game winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 hour ago

Dodgers' Walker Buehler returns from IL, struggles to regain All-Star form in start vs. Brewers

“I don’t think it's right to arrest a homeless person but at the same time, you can’t defecate and have your business out in public areas,” said Alexander Lam, a Long Beach resident.

I think we need to do a better job of helping these people and finding them a place to live,” Long Beach resident Michelle Lorenz said.

The city did not release a timeline of when possible citations may be issued. To read the memo in its entirety, click here.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachHomelessness
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us