Long Beach offers young people resources centered around diversity, equity, education

Montserrat Pineda knows firsthand the needs of youths in Long Beach.

Ever since she was in college, she’s worked at the mayor’s office, dealing with community issues.

“One of the biggest problems right now is homelessness, right?” said Pineda, who works in the city’s Community Engagement Department.

“Our homeless community and our youths are also affected,” she said.

Schools are using various food and housing assistance programs. In its latest budget, Long Beach approved $22 million for youth programs, which include a commission made up of young people.

“These commissions give recommendations about policies that the city is implementing, ensuring that the voices of families and young people are heard,” Pineda said.

That leadership role is part of Long Beach’s strategic plan.

“We also have programs like Pacific Gateway that directly give youths in our city the chance to participate in entertainment and jobs programs so that they can make their way,” Pineda said.

Long Beach Youth Festival

The Office of Youth Development will highlight the programs at the upcoming Long Beach Youth Festival.

“The Long Beach Youth Festival will center around elevating the voice of the youth in Long Beach, and will also provide opportunities to improve diversity, education and equity in Long Beach,” said Amanda Recio, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Department of Health.

Residents between 11 and 26 years old can attend with their families at Long Beach City College’s Pacific Coast campus. The festival takes place Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“High school students, middle school students and young adults have very unique needs, and we want to address those needs,” Pineda said.

Organizers recommend registering beforehand. Attendees can register through this link.