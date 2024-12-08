Long Beach police releases body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Long Beach Police Department released on Saturday a video detailing what led up to the fatal shooting of an armed man.

The shooting took place Nov. 19 on the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue after officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the man sitting on the steps of a church and repeatedly ordered the individual to show his hands.

“Nobody wants to hurt you, OK? We just want to see what’s in your hand,” an officer can be heard telling the man in the video.

After efforts to have the man comply with orders failed, a hostage negotiator and mental evaluation team were called.

“No one wants to hurt you or see you do anything,” a negotiator is heard saying. “We do have help but for us to get you help, we need you to follow our orders, OK?”

With negotiation attempts failing, a SWAT team was called. After more than two hours of trying to work with the man, Long Beach police threw a flashbang at the man, which prompted him to point a gun at officers.

The suspect and the officers exchanged fire, according to law enforcement. The man, who was only identified as Boyd in Long Beach police’s video, died at the scene. A handgun was found near his body.

It is unclear if any officers were struck by gunfire, but police said one officer was taken to a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene following the shooting. (Long Beach Police Department)

“As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the Department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident,” Long Beach police said in a statement. “The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.”

In a statement, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said he's been in communication with LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish about the matter.

"I acknowledge the deep pain, grief, and strong emotions that the events on the night of Nov. 19 has caused many in our community, members of the Boyd family, our first responders," the mayor's statement read. "As we confront this moment, it is essential that we remain committed to supporting transparency, accountability, and the process of justice."

"Multiple processes are in place for critical incidents of this nature to ensure a thorough and objective review takes place," his statement continued. "A multi-layer investigation takes place by the Long Beach Police Department, along with an independent review by the LA County District Attorney’s office as is the case with all officer-involved shootings. In addition, a third layer of review is conducted through the 2020 voter-approved recently appointed Police Oversight Commission and Office of Police Oversight. Importantly, this process includes input from our residents, giving the community a voice and demonstrating the citywide commitment to transparency and accountability."