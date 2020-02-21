Long Beach Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect

A man armed with a shotgun was shot and killed by police in Long Beach Thursday night.

The shooting occurred near Atlantic Avenue and Market Street about 9 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man is suspected of walking into a liquor store in the 5400 block of Atlantic Boulevard and shooting a man and woman.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the station said. Police did not have immediate details of what led up to the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the suspect and victims were not immediately disclosed.