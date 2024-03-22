Long Beach

Long Beach pop-up rink hosting Skate-a-Palooza with Brite and Berry

The roller skating event will feature giveaways, prizes as well as free admissions for the first 300 people.

By Jasmine Mendez

Cleardesign 1

A beloved pop-up rink in Long Beach is hosting a family-friendly roller skating event with a load of incentives this Saturday.

Pigeon’s Roller Rink, in collaboration with The Loyal Subjects (TLS) Toy, is hosting a Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza in the 2ND & PCH shopping center. The event features free giveaways and prizes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 300 people can skate for free. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Like a blast from the past, attendees can anticipate guest appearances from Rainbow Brite and Strawberry Shortcake, cartoon characters dating back to the 1980s and the early 1970s.

TLS Toy describes itself to be a collectors brand known for producing "high quality, detailed figures based on fandoms." Rainbow Brite is currently owned by Hallmark Cards, and Strawberry Shortcake is owned by DHX Media.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange County 17 mins ago

Orange County deputies seek 61-year-old man kidnapped in Midway City

Pomona 1 hour ago

Student hit with gun in attack at Diamond Ranch High School near Pomona

The skating event is located at 6400 E Pacific Coast Highway.

Pigeon’s Roller Rink skate rentals are $10 during open skate sessions. Regular ticket prices range from $10 to $40 depending on the day and activity.

More information can be found on their website.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us