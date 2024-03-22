A beloved pop-up rink in Long Beach is hosting a family-friendly roller skating event with a load of incentives this Saturday.

Pigeon’s Roller Rink, in collaboration with The Loyal Subjects (TLS) Toy, is hosting a Brite & Berry Skate-a-Palooza in the 2ND & PCH shopping center. The event features free giveaways and prizes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 300 people can skate for free.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Like a blast from the past, attendees can anticipate guest appearances from Rainbow Brite and Strawberry Shortcake, cartoon characters dating back to the 1980s and the early 1970s.

TLS Toy describes itself to be a collectors brand known for producing "high quality, detailed figures based on fandoms." Rainbow Brite is currently owned by Hallmark Cards, and Strawberry Shortcake is owned by DHX Media.

The skating event is located at 6400 E Pacific Coast Highway.

Pigeon’s Roller Rink skate rentals are $10 during open skate sessions. Regular ticket prices range from $10 to $40 depending on the day and activity.

More information can be found on their website.