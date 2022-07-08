Long Beach Pride Parade is Back as an In-Person Event

The Long Beach Pride Parade is back as an in-person celebration after shutting down due to the pandemic.

The festival begins Friday with the main parade h appening on Sunday.

The first event of the three-day festival will be Teen Pride, which will consist of activities and attractions.

Saturday and Sunday's festivities will consist of activities and musical headliners including Iggy Azalea, Natalia Jimenez, and Paulina Rubio.

Activities will include a silent disco, roller rink, artist walls, drag make up, and more.

The event will be held at Marina Green Park.

To buy tickets to the Long Beach Pride Parade visit here.