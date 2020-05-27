Long Beach

Man Crossing a Long Beach Street Is Struck and Killed by Chase Driver

Seven people were in custody after a marijuana business burglary that led to the deadly chase.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

OnScene

A man crossing a street was struck and killed by a chase driver Tuesday May 26, 2020 in Long Beach.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was killed when he was struck by a car involved in a pursuit that followed a burglary Tuesday night in Long Beach.

The deadly chain of events that ended with seven people in custody began around 11 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary at a marijuana business in the 2100 block of Gaylord Avenue.  Three people were immediately arrested at that location.

A fourth individual took off in a car that was pursued by officers. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

shooting 2 hours ago

Five Shot Outside South LA Apartment Complex

Coronavirus Closures 8 hours ago

Greek Theatre’s 2020 Season Canceled for First Time in 90 Years

The pursuit driver struck a killed a man crossing the street at Magnolia Avenue and 6th Street. Details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available. 

The pursuit ended a few blocks away where the driver was arrested.

Police returned to the marijuana business and arrested three more people. 

Details about the arrests and burglary were not immediately available. 

This article tagged under:

Long BeachchasePursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us