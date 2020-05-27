Man Crossing a Long Beach Street Is Struck and Killed by Chase Driver

A man was killed when he was struck by a car involved in a pursuit that followed a burglary Tuesday night in Long Beach.

The deadly chain of events that ended with seven people in custody began around 11 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary at a marijuana business in the 2100 block of Gaylord Avenue. Three people were immediately arrested at that location.

A fourth individual took off in a car that was pursued by officers.

The pursuit driver struck a killed a man crossing the street at Magnolia Avenue and 6th Street. Details about the victim’s identity were not immediately available.

The pursuit ended a few blocks away where the driver was arrested.

Police returned to the marijuana business and arrested three more people.

Details about the arrests and burglary were not immediately available.