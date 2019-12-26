Long Beach Transit Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

Long Beach Transit announced Thursday that free rides will be offered starting at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve to all customers.

In addition, LBT will offer late night service on select routes, with some routes leaving the Transit Gallery on First Street between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue as late as 2:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"As I said to my team, please don't drink and drive, but if you do drink, ride the bus!'' said Kenneth A. McDonald, Long Beach Transit's president and CEO. "Let LBT safely take you into the new year to get you where you want

to go."

LBT, which has been offering free New Year's Eve rides for many years, provides transportation services in Long Beach, Lakewood and Signal Hill, as well as Artesia, Bellflower, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Hawaiian Gardens, Los Alamitos, Norwalk, Paramount and Seal Beach.

The complete list of routes and schedules is available on LBT's website www.ridelbt.com/newyear. Customers can also call 562-591-2301 or visit

www.ridelbt.com for route planning assistance.