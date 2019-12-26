New Year's Eve

Long Beach Transit Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

By City News Service

Getty Images

Long Beach Transit announced Thursday that free rides will be offered starting at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve to all customers.

In addition, LBT will offer late night service on select routes, with some routes leaving the Transit Gallery on First Street between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue as late as 2:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"As I said to my team, please don't drink and drive, but if you do drink, ride the bus!'' said Kenneth A. McDonald, Long Beach Transit's president and CEO. "Let LBT safely take you into the new year to get you where you want
to go."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Las Vegas 1 min ago

If You’re Heading to Vegas or Coming Home to LA, Hold Up. The 15 is Shut Down

Weekend 1 hour ago

Weekend: Time to Rose to the Occasion, SoCal

LBT, which has been offering free New Year's Eve rides for many years, provides transportation services in Long Beach, Lakewood and Signal Hill, as well as Artesia, Bellflower, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Hawaiian Gardens, Los Alamitos, Norwalk, Paramount and Seal Beach.

The complete list of routes and schedules is available on LBT's website www.ridelbt.com/newyear. Customers can also call 562-591-2301 or visit
www.ridelbt.com for route planning assistance.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveLong Beach
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us