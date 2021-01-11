Orange County

Longtime OC School District Employee Gets 6 Years for Distributing Child Porn

By City News Service

Getty Images

A former employee of the Orange Unified School District was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, specifically sending image and video files of explicit sexual conduct involving young children via the Kik instant messaging application.

Mike Barry Brior, 43, of Riverside, who was an 18-year employee of the school district, where he worked for a time directly with children as a teacher's assistant, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge George H. Wu.

Once he completes the six-year prison term, Brior will be under supervised release for 20 years, and be required to register as a sex offender.

Wu also ordered Brior to pay $12,000 in restitution and special assessments that will go to victims in this case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brior pleaded guilty in November to one count of distribution of child pornography. According to court documents, Brior sent at least 10 video files to two message groups in less than three weeks in 2018, and prosecutors believe at least some of these uploads occurred while he was at school during work hours.

The sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors in Los Angeles federal court summarizes the content of the videos and notes that the victims were both boys and girls, some of them appearing to be as young as 3.

Citing a U.S. Senate report in the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote that Brior "was actively expanding the marketplace for child pornography by regularly putting it in the hands of others. The marketplace for child pornography incentivizes other individuals to produce such content and harms some of the most vulnerable members of society: children."

