You can design official poster for FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles. Here' how to enter the contest

The deadline is approaching fast.

By Helen Jeong

The clock is ticking. The deadline to participate in a contest to design the official poster for FIFA World Cup 26 Los Angeles is now about two weeks away.

The winning designer’s work will be featured in the global soccer event in addition to a $20,000 prize as Los Angeles will host eight matches in the summer of 2026.

Runner-ups will also receive a reward. 

Twelve of the top 16 participants will get $500. Among the four finalists, artists behind three entries will receive $2,500 each.

So far more than 600 people have submitted their work with the city of LA, Long Beach, West Hollywood, Pasadena and Inglewood producing the most registrants.

Here’s how to apply

Eligibility

  • Must be an Los Angeles County resident
  • Must be age 18 and older

Deadline

  • Sunday, Nov. 17 is the last day for registered entrants to submit their original artwork and designs

What to convey

  • Applicants are encouraged to express their love of Los Angeles and soccer.
  • Designs on how to represent the “bold, creative and welcoming spirit” of Los Angeles and its soccer history.

Register and enter your work here.

