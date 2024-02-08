See dates for 2026 World Cup games in LA and how to buy tickets

What to Know The United States team will play its first game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Eight 2026 World Cup matches will take place at SoFi Stadium.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but those interested can register on the FIFA website by clicking here.

Soccer fans in the Los Angeles area will be able to attend the United States men's national team's debut match and seven other games of the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Seventy-eight of 104 tournament matches will be played in the U.S. Thirteen games each will be in Mexico and Canada. FIFA awarded the July 19 championship to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The World Cup will open at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Are you planning to attend one of the games that will be played at SoFi Stadium? Here's what to know.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but those interested can register on the FIFA website to receive information when it becomes available.

To receive information on how to request tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup you must enter the information requested on the page, click “Submit” and then check your mailbox. There they will receive information about tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To register, click here.

When are the 2026 World Cup games in Los Angeles?

In total, eight World Cup matches will be played at SoFI Stadium. FIFA has already announced which dates they will be played in each of the cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United States has previously hosted three World Cups tournaments -- the men's in 1994 and the women's in 1999 and 2003.

The 1994 and 1999 finals took place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena while the 2003 finals were held in Washington, D.C.

Friday, 12 June 2026

Match 4 (USA #1)

Monday, 15 June 2026

Match 15

Thursday, 18 June 2026

Match 26

Sunday, 21 June 2026

Match 39

Thursday, 25 June 2026

Match 59 (USA #3)

Round of 16

Sunday, 28 June 2026

Match 73

Thursday, 2 July 2026

Match 84

Quarterfinals

Friday, 10 July 2026

Match 98