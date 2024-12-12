Los Angeles extends ‘al fresco' program application deadline

The deadline for restaurant owners to apply for the city of Los Angeles’ “Al Fresco” outdoor dining program has been extended by a year.

This is the second time this year that the deadline was extended, in an effort to help more businesses benefit from it.

The program launched during the pandemic in May of 2020 as a temporary program to help restaurants get permits for outdoor dining on streets, sidewalks and other outdoor spaces.

Due to the success of the temporary program, the city now offers permits for businesses that would like to offer Al Fresco dining permanently.

