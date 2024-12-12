Los Angeles

Los Angeles extends ‘al fresco' program application deadline

The program first launched during the pandemic.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The deadline for restaurant owners to apply for the city of Los Angeles’ “Al Fresco” outdoor dining program has been extended by a year.

This is the second time this year that the deadline was extended, in an effort to help more businesses benefit from it.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The program launched during the pandemic in May of 2020 as a temporary program to help restaurants get permits for outdoor dining on streets, sidewalks and other outdoor spaces.

Due to the success of the temporary program, the city now offers permits for businesses that would like to offer Al Fresco dining permanently.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For more information click here.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us