2 arrested in AutoZone flash burglary caught on camera and street takeover

Fifty to 75 people were seen on video entering the automotive store after someone tore down the business' security gate.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a burglary that involved 50 to 75 people in June at a Los Angeles AutoZone.

Video of the June 10 burglary caught on camera showed people rampaging through the store in 600 block of West Century Boulevard. Many were at nearby street takeover that drew hundreds of people.

The estimated loss of property was approximately $67,000.

On Thursday, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force and Street Racing Task Force served search warrants in the 6000 block of York Boulevard in Highland Park and the 1700 block of West 56th Street in South Los Angeles in connection with the crimes. Two men, ages 18 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and other crimes.

Searches of the residences turned up evidence related to the AutoZone burglary, police said. Items seized by authorities included an unregistered firearm, more than $10,500 in U.S. currency and narcotics possessed for sale, police said.

During the burglary investigation, police released clear pictures of people who allegedly stole from the automotive shop after someone tore down the store’s security gate. It was not immediately clear whether the images led to the recent arrests.

