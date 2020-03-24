Here’s What Will Be Done Differently at a Blood Drive Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. April 5 at the storied LA theater

CDC is providing safety recommendations to blood centers

Blood donors will receive an AMC Movie ticket for their participation

In a time where many Americans are practicing social distancing and abiding by stay at home orders to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, local blood banks have taken a massive hit.

The Hollywood Post 43 American Legion, University of California, Los Angeles Health and UCLA Blood & Platelet Center have teamed up to host a Blood Drive in support of the Los Angeles healthcare system and patients in need on April 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the storied LA theater.

The theater and home of the veteran's organization will be transformed into a blood donation center in accordance to the CDC guidelines.

“Hollywood Post 43 is committed to providing local citizens with a safe and sterile option for critical blood donations and continued support of the community during these unprecedented times,” said Jennifer Campbell, Commander of Hollywood Post 43, in a statement.

The CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.

The CDC is supporting blood centers by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe.

These recommendations include: spacing donor chairs six feet apart, thoroughly adhering to environmental cleaning practices and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time.

Listen to NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments from Tuesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing at the White House.

To schedule a lifesaving blood donation appointment, go online at www.ucedonor.com, and enter code POST43 in the Zip Code or Account Code box. Potential donors can also make an appointment by visiting www.uclahealth.org/gotblood, or calling (310) 825-0888 ext. 2.

All blood donors will need to bring a photo ID and will receive an AMC Movie ticket for their participation. Donors are encouraged to eat well and increase fluid intake a couple of days before and the day of blood donation.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked Americans to give blood after the Red Cross reported 2,700 blood drives had been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. blood supply was feared to be extremely low due to the cancellations, which left the U.S. with 86,000 fewer donations.