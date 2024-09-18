Los Angeles County now has 3 locally acquired dengue cases

Los Angeles public health officials launched an investigation after three people were confirmed to be infected with dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, despite not having traveled to dengue-prone regions, officials announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said it’s investigating two additional cases of locally acquired dengue in residents of Baldwin Park.

Last Monday, officials had reported the first confirmed case of locally acquired dengue also in Baldwin Park.

“Dengue is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Although Aedes mosquitoes are common in LA County, cases of locally acquired dengue are extremely rare,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday.

In October and November of last year, single locally acquired cases of dengue were confirmed by health officials in Pasadena and Long Beach.

Officials said almost all dengue infections detected in the county previously were from those who traveled to countries where dengue is commonly spread, such as Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico and the Philippines.

Those infected with dengue can experience flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash and mild bleeding. Severe cases can lead to organ impairment.

The symptoms generally last no more than a week, and people usually fully recover within two weeks. Deaths from the virus are extremely rare, health officials said.