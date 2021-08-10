A nearly $1 million grant from the National Parks Service will be used to create a new hiking trail in the Hollywood Hills.

The trail will be near the John Anson Ford Theatre on the east side of the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation plans to create the new trail through a naturally vegetated hillside offering stunning scenic vistas within a 45-acre regional park that is also home to the 1,200-seat outdoor amphitheater.

The grant of $999,822 was one of 19 proposals in 13 states to develop or improve 15 parks and four trails to benefit communities that are under-served with respect to parks and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Through these grants, cities are able to provide equitable access to their parks and other outdoor recreational areas where none, or little, currently exist,'' NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge said. “Local parks, especially in urban areas, serve as a vital resource for economically disadvantaged communities. This grant program is available to every state and boosts communities' outdoor recreation opportunities.''

The Ford's Theater Hiking Trail is one of three California projects on the list. The other two are in San Francisco and Santa Barbara.