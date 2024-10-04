Los Angeles Greek Fest returns to Pico Union

Los Angeles' annual Greek Fest at Saint Sophia Cathedral is just around the corner.

This weekend, on Oct. 5th and 6th, an expected 15,000 Angelenos will attend for a weekend of authentic Greek food, dance, and music. It’ll take place at Pico and Normandie at the foot of the iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral, a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

Visitors can find all sorts of classics on the menu this weekend, including gyro pita sandwich featuring freshly sliced rotisserie meats, tzatziki sauce and red onions; fan favorite feta fries; and loukaniko, or “Greek sausages” served with pita and fresh lemons.

And, for all those with a sweet tooth, dessert will also be served. Dig into a Galaktoboureko, a Greek-style custard baked in filo dough and topped with honey, or a baklava, layers of filo dough mixed with fresh walnuts, cinnamon, and honey syrup.

Performing artists include Chicago-based Greek DJ “Markos,” and traditional Greek band “Diesi.”

Doors will open at noon, and close at 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free before 3 p.m., and $5 throughout the rest of the day.

Free parking is available at Loyola High School just one block away. A continuous free shuttle bus will also be available all day. Preferred parking is $25.

All proceeds will go towards the Saint Sophia Cathedral and its newly built community center, “The Huffington.”