Los Angeles

LAPD Chief Reports Increase in Gun Violence, With 28 People Shot Last Week

Twenty-eight people were shot last week, compared to 17 the week before that, Moore said. Eleven of the 28 were shot this past weekend.

By City News Service

LAPD Chief Michel Moore in NBCLA interview
NBC LA

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told police commissioners Tuesday that gun violence increased last week after, beginning the previous week to slow and return to pre-pandemic levels.

Twenty-eight people were shot last week, compared to 17 the week before that, Moore said. Eleven of the 28 were shot this past weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Weekend violence in public places, involving small groups and gatherings, continues to be our challenge,'' Moore said.

On March 16, Moore told the Police Commission that shooting violence and homicides were beginning to slow down after increasing throughout the pandemic.

East Los Angeles 1 hour ago

Gang Member Gets 16 Years for Firebombing Attack on Black Families in East LA Public Housing Complex

Boulder 3 hours ago

Victims of Colorado Shooting Include Store Workers, Customers, Officer

"I am remarking that we are beginning to see the violence slow and that the homicide and shooting levels are returning to an earlier level that we saw in February of 2020,'' he said last week.

During that week, there were 17 shooting victims in Los Angeles, compared 19 the previous week. Previous to the last few weeks, the city was averaging more than 30 shooting victims per week, according to Moore.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLAPDgun violence
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us