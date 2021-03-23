LAPD Chief Reports Increase in Gun Violence, With 28 People Shot Last Week

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told police commissioners Tuesday that gun violence increased last week after, beginning the previous week to slow and return to pre-pandemic levels.

Twenty-eight people were shot last week, compared to 17 the week before that, Moore said. Eleven of the 28 were shot this past weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Weekend violence in public places, involving small groups and gatherings, continues to be our challenge,'' Moore said.

On March 16, Moore told the Police Commission that shooting violence and homicides were beginning to slow down after increasing throughout the pandemic.

"I am remarking that we are beginning to see the violence slow and that the homicide and shooting levels are returning to an earlier level that we saw in February of 2020,'' he said last week.

During that week, there were 17 shooting victims in Los Angeles, compared 19 the previous week. Previous to the last few weeks, the city was averaging more than 30 shooting victims per week, according to Moore.