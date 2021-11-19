What to Know The LA Auto Show is open through Nov. 28 at the LA Convention Center.

This year's edition will spotlight zero-emission vehicles and hybrids, alongside the an array of gas-powered cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs.

There will be product reveals from all-new Southern California-based brands Fisker Inc. and Mullen Automotive, and other brands.

A year after the pandemic put the brakes on the Los Angeles Auto Show, the cars, trucks, SUVs and more are back on display in downtown LA.

The show began its 10-day run Friday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Here's what to know about the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

What are the auto show highlights?

It depends on what you're looking for, but here are some of the top experiences, reveals and displays to know about.

VinFast, the first Vietnamese automaker, making its North American debut with two new vehicles.

A 55,000-square-foot electric-vehicle test track with start-up and legacy vehicles to try.

Product reveals from all-new Southern California-based brands Fisker Inc. and Mullen Automotive, as well as legacy brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Porsche and Subaru. Other companies debuting their brands or showcasing innovations are BILITI Electric, EdisonFuture, ElectraMeccanica and SONDORS.

The debut of the ZEVAS -- awards that honor the latest zero-emission vehicles available for purchase or pre-order.

“Camp Jeep'' -- a 25,000-square-foot exhibit that offers visitors the chance to experience extreme off-road conditions as professional drivers navigate simulated obstacles.

The Ford Bronco exhibit, which features a ride over a 38-degree hill in the North Plaza of the Convention Center.

In all, some 1,000 vehicles will be on display, organizers said.

What are the COVID rules?

The Auto Show will operate in accordance with all safety protocols required by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Inside the Convention Center, everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

Everyone 12 and older must also present proof of full vaccination more than 14 days prior to entry or proof of negative PCR or antigen COVID test within the previous 72 hours of entry.

For outside activities, masks will also be required.

Free onsite rapid testing will be available to those who wish to test onsite.

What’s the auto show schedule?

The show runs through Nov. 28, and will be open Thanksgiving Day.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

How much are tickets?

“Any Day'' tickets, good for one day, cost $20 for people age 13-64, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids 6-12, with those under 6 getting in free. There are also ticket packages for early-entry visitors, groups and guided tours. Go to laautoshow.com/tickets/ for details.

For additional information on the show, click here.