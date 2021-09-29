LA River

California Invests $15 Million to Improve Transportation Along the LA River

The Glendale-L.A. Garden River pedestrian and bicycle bridge and an integral under-crossing will be funded by the state dollars.

LA River Bridge [genericsla]
Getty Images / David McNew

Two projects along the Los Angeles River will be funded by more than $15 million in funding from the state, officials said Wednesday. 

The projects are intended to improve transportation along the LA River.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The funding includes $10 million to complete the Glendale-L.A. Garden River pedestrian and bicycle bridge, which will create a connection between Glendale and Griffith Park's bike paths.

The remaining $5 million will establish an integral under-crossing to create a path along the North Atwater East Bank of the river. Once that project is completed, walkers, cyclists and equestrians will be able to access parks, equestrian facilities, neighborhoods, businesses and creation areas.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Long Beach 3 hours ago

Woman, 18, Shot by School Safety Officer in Long Beach Not Expected to Survive, Family Says

El Sereno 4 hours ago

California Department of Justice Investigating Fatal El Sereno CHP Shooting

“The L.A. River is an iconic destination for people across this region -- and these investments demonstrate the strength of our coalition taking action to help it realize its full potential,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA River
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us